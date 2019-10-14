Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Gets One Final Trailer

Much like the long-gestating Clerks 3 (another one of Kevin Smith’s passion projects), the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot spent so long teetering on the fringes of development, that many believed Smith’s larger-than-life pic would never see the warm light of day.

And yet, here we are, 24 hours before Fathom’s special two-day screening of the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot – for the record, the second leg takes place on October 17th, when viewers will be treated to a double bill with cult classic Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. It’s not quite Infinity War/Endgame, but if it’s rib-tickling cameos and meta-humor you’re after, the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot delivers in spades.

Case in point: today brings a new (and likely final) trailer for the star-studded comedy, and it seems the editors have plucked a number of frankly incredible pull-quotes from users on Instagram. They’re as NSFW as you’d expect, and all the more hilarious when paired with footage from the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Final Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Poster Features Nearly Every Cameo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Remember when we said things were about to get meta? Matt Damon is back reprising the role of Loki from Dogma, while the likes of Method Man, Redman, Chris Jericho, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Brody, Dan Fogler, and Marc Bernardin have all been cast in undisclosed parts. And we’re merely scratching the surface.

At the heart of this story, though, is Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes as the titular duo, who’ve no doubt developed a habit of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. This time around, they’ve set course for Hollywood in an attempt to stop a reboot of their old movie.

Following tomorrow’s special premiere, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will expand nationwide, while those in the UK will have to wait patiently until November 29th before Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes’ chuckleheads arrive in theaters.