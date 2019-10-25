It’s so hard to imagine anything beating out Avengers: Endgame at the box office, but that’s exactly what Kevin Smith’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot did recently. Despite the film going up against the likes of one of the biggest superhero franchises in recent history, everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed (well, one of them at least) stoners managed to make more on average per screen for its opening week.

So, how much did it earn then? Well, last week it grossed over $1 million, which averages out to around $95,000 for each of the 788 theaters the film was shown at. Now, some of you may be thinking, “surely Endgame was a close second!” But in actual fact, the runner-up – if we’re making a contest out of it – was Lulu Wang’s comedy-drama The Farewell. Furthermore, Endgame didn’t even come in third.

For anyone interested, Avengers: Endgame pulled in an average of $76,601 per screen, which puts it at the number 59 spot, while Jay And Silent Bob Reboot sits comfortably at number 36. That’s across over 4,500 theaters for the MCU pic, but it’s still a hugely impressive feat for Smith and co. to have earned that much money.

It’s interesting that the reboot is being compared to Endgame in terms of box office averages, too, as Kevin Smith himself drew comparisons between the two films in a recent interview. Despite certainty that he wasn’t going to draw in as big a crowd as he did with the original – Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back – he knew it would be a big hit with diehard fans, saying:

For some cats, it’ll be their favorite movie of the year, even though we came out in a year with Avengers: Endgame, so we know that’s impossible. But they’re more emotionally tied to this, so they’re like, ‘This is my Endgame.’

I think it’s fair to say that fans and moviegoers alike can be proud of his achievement. After all, for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to do so well as a non-comic book movie in an ocean of superhero flicks is certainly something it should be applauded for.