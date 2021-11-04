Jay-Z Trolls The Internet By Making And Quickly Deleting An Instagram Account And Fans Love It

For a man who’s a certified, self-made billionaire, Jay-Z isn’t exactly in dire need of a marketing department. Whenever the artist releases new tunes or, well, does anything in a professional environment, the world sits up and takes notice.

It’s with a great deal of surprise, then, that fans noticed that the music mogul decided to open his very own Instagram account earlier this week. The first (and only) post published on his profile? A countdown to the release of Jeymes Samuel’s American Western film, The Harder They Fall.

As well as serving as producer, Jay-Z wrote several scores of original music for the Netflix original’s soundtrack, an audience draw in itself.

Hilariously, however, Mr. Carter’s social media presence evaporated just as swiftly as it materialized. Less than 24 hours after joining Instagram, Jay-Z seemingly disabled his account and hasn’t looked back. Fans of the musician are having a field day over the event, with some even coming up with their own quirky theories as to what happened behind the scenes.

Jay-Z deleting his instagram after one day is so funny and he’s not wrong — BRI (@BriMalandros) November 4, 2021

Prior to his departure, Jay-Z became the first and only person to be followed by his wife, Beyoncé.

Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram account. BEYONCÉ IS BACK TO FOLLOWING NOBODY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/b9Ll4lvOru — oni (@__Onixivy_) November 4, 2021

Jay-Z joined the gram, gained 1 million followers, promoted a thing, and then DELETED his account like the boss he is.



I stan 👑 https://t.co/X25EFe1VRy — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) November 4, 2021

Some think the departure wasn’t his choice.

Lmao Jay-Z was on Instagram for 24hrs, only for Beyoncé to shut it down….. I love my queen! 😂🙌🏽 — Fundi Kumalo (@FundiKumalo) November 4, 2021

An emotional rollercoaster.

Damn why didn’t I see that plot twist coming. — Reese 🇯🇲 (@wlcmtoparisse) November 4, 2021

Possible? Sure. Likely? Probably not.

Jay-Z stole Beyoncé’s phone and followed himself, then Beyoncé got mad so she stole Jay-Z’s phone and deleted his instagram. — christmas cudi kǝwin (@imthisrandomguy) November 4, 2021

The Harder They Fall 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Will Jay-Z return to Instagram, or is this really just a genius marketing ploy. Let us know what you think in the usual place below!