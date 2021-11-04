Jay-Z Trolls The Internet By Making And Quickly Deleting An Instagram Account And Fans Love It
For a man who’s a certified, self-made billionaire, Jay-Z isn’t exactly in dire need of a marketing department. Whenever the artist releases new tunes or, well, does anything in a professional environment, the world sits up and takes notice.
It’s with a great deal of surprise, then, that fans noticed that the music mogul decided to open his very own Instagram account earlier this week. The first (and only) post published on his profile? A countdown to the release of Jeymes Samuel’s American Western film, The Harder They Fall.
As well as serving as producer, Jay-Z wrote several scores of original music for the Netflix original’s soundtrack, an audience draw in itself.
Hilariously, however, Mr. Carter’s social media presence evaporated just as swiftly as it materialized. Less than 24 hours after joining Instagram, Jay-Z seemingly disabled his account and hasn’t looked back. Fans of the musician are having a field day over the event, with some even coming up with their own quirky theories as to what happened behind the scenes.
Prior to his departure, Jay-Z became the first and only person to be followed by his wife, Beyoncé.
Some think the departure wasn’t his choice.
An emotional rollercoaster.
Possible? Sure. Likely? Probably not.
-
-
