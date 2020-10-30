Jeff Bridges Offers Update On Cancer Diagnosis, Says He Appreciates The Love

Last week, iconic actor Jeff Bridges – best known for playing the Dude in The Big Lebowski – announced that he has cancer. He revealed this in a typically laconic way on Twitter, saying:

“As the Dude would say.. New shit has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

Bridges was immediately inundated with people wishing him well, with the entire internet appearing to unite as one to send good vibes his way. Now, he’s responded, posting a update on his site giving more details of how he’s feeling and a picture of him beginning his therapy.

“New shit has come to light – I’ve got cancer… But that’s not the only new shit that’s come to light. This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love & lots of it, big time. I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!… This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have shit to share, now’s the time.”

Beyond the Dude, Bridges has had a long and memorable career starring in a lot of amazing movies. He’s been nominated for many Academy Awards over the years, too, eventually winning Best Actor for his performance in 2009’s Crazy Heart. In addition to that, he’s well known for his work in Tron, True Grit, The Fabulous Baker Boys and The Fisher King.

Bridges also played a key role in the birth of the world-conquering MCU, starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Obadiah Stane in 2008’s Iron Man. In retrospect, it’s a shame that they killed off Stane so early, as I’d have loved to see him return as an antagonist in subsequent movies as a foil for Tony Stark.

But whatever else he does, it’s the White Russian-swigging, perpetually-stoned bowling hippy Dude that’ll define him. Since the release of The Big Lebowski and it slowly rising to iconic status, Bridges has effectively merged with his character, to the point where an interview with him could be an interview with the Dude. Let’s hope treatment goes well and we see a speedy recovery, as Jeff Bridges definitely has a bunch of great performances left to give.