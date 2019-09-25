Jeffrey Dean Morgan Still Wants To Play Flashpoint Batman In A Movie

Even though you probably know Jeffrey Dean Morgan best from one of his iconic roles in The Walking Dead, Supernatural or Watchmen, the geek community has been champing at the bit to see him suit up as Batman in a Flashpoint movie. And most fortunate for them, the actor himself has gone on record saying he shares the same wish.

Of course, hopes were at their highest when a Flashpoint film was actually on WB’s agenda, though that’s no longer the case. But just a year or two ago, we all pondered the possibilities of Morgan reprising his Thomas Wayne role from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice – only as the Dark(er) Knight from an alternate timeline.

When ComicBook.com had a chance to catch up with Morgan at The Walking Dead‘s season 10 premiere, he had this to say:

“Look, I don’t know, I mean if there’s a chance that would ask me, I’d say yes. I think the Flashpoint story is, it’s my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they’re, you know, it’s a constant… it seems like they’re always kinda switching up who’s running it and what they’re gonna do. So hopefully, what I’d like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I’d be honored and love to do it more than anything.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Batman On Epic New Flashpoint Poster 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now that Ben Affleck’s out as Batman, I’d say the window of opportunity has shut on his onscreen father. On the other hand, there’s no law saying WB can’t develop a movie loosely based on the Flashpoint tie-in miniseries that was Batman: Knight of Vengeance and set it as a standalone picture, similar to Todd Phillips’ Joker. Then again, having someone rivaling Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader may not sound all that appealing to executives or Matt Reeves.

One middleground I’d propose is having Morgan voice Batman in an animated adaptation of Knight of Vengeance (Flashpoint itself has already been done), but that’s contingent on whether he’d want to take a voiceover gig like that. But hey, it doesn’t hurt to dream, right?