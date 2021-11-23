Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t mind getting paid less than Leonardo DiCaprio

The gender pay gap has been a point of contention in Hollywood for many years, if not decades, but it’s something the industry has actively been trying to remedy. The discrepancies between how performers are financially compensated is gradually closing, but it’s probably going to be a while before everyone finds themselves on even footing.

Jennifer Lawrence recently praised Scarlett Johansson for taking legal action against Disney, even though the latter had already landed $20 million upfront for a starring role in a solo movie hailing from the biggest franchise in the history of cinema, because at the end of the day it’s all about principle.

The Academy Award winner co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio in upcoming Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, and in an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence admits she doesn’t have a problem getting paid substantially less than her co-star.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

It’s not as if Lawrence is going home with buttons, though, after reports detailed she’d be landing an estimated $25 million salary from Don’t Look Up, with DiCaprio pocketing $30 million. Those are eye-watering numbers, and you can understand why The Hunger Games star isn’t going to kick up a fuss when we’re talking about such astronomical paydays.