Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to wrap up the trilogy in a big way. As well as concluding the story of the original team, it’s expected that a bunch of other Guardians from the comics will appear, too. Most notably, Adam Warlock, with Nova and Lylla also rumored. One more that we’re hearing could feature though is Moondragon, a character with a personal connection to one of the original five. And Marvel apparently has their eye on a big star for the role.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and a Ms. Marvel show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which are now confirmed – that Jennifer Lawrence is one actress being eyed for the part of Moondragon in James Gunn’s threequel. But she’s not the only one, as another name that we’re hearing is in the running is Elle Fanning. So clearly, Marvel’s leaving their options open right now.

As comic book readers will know, the heroine is the long-lost daughter of Drax. As well as her connection to the Destroyer though, Moondragon is also notable for her same-sex relationship with Phyla-Vell in the comics. We’re hearing that her sexuality will be carried over into the MCU, too, making her the first openly gay member of the Guardians in the movies. Phyla-Vell, the artificially-created daughter of Mar-Vell, has also gone by the alias Quasar, so Gunn may have already teased that she could appear alongside Moondragon in the past.

Of course, you may remember that we reported back in November that Lawrence was being eyed by DC, too, for the part of Courtney Whitmore in a Stargirl movie. And according to our sources, Warner Bros. still have their eye on her, so it looks like Marvel and DC might be about to fight over who gets to work with Lawrence first. Given that she only just wrapped up her long-running X-Men role last year, though, she might be reluctant to join another superhero franchise so soon.

In any case, the casting process has yet to officially begin on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as Gunn isn’t starting work on it until he’s completely finished The Suicide Squad for DC. But in the meantime, let us know your thoughts about Lawrence possibly joining the MCU in the comments section down below.