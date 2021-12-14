Jennifer Lawrence sacrificed a tooth while making ‘Don’t Look Up’

Acclaimed actress, multi-award winner, and star of Netflix’s new original film Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence, has revealed why she has a fake, CGI tooth in the direct-to-streaming film.

The actress made her first cinematic appearance in three years for the Netflix film directed by Adam McKay. She told the toothy truth about her teeth in the film, giving the full backstory in an interview with Stephen Colbert on his titular The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While filming a scene that involved her eating a lollipop, the actress lost a tooth, and from there, the potential solutions became rather complex, as she told the late show host. “I lost a tooth, like, pretty soon in the beginning. Eating a sucker, it was really stupid. It was a veneer. But if anybody knows what’s underneath a veneer, it’s much worse. It’s like this pointy fang. And so, I lost that, and I couldn’t go to the dentist because of COVID, so they just CG-ed my tooth.”

Sure, her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio ate raw bison for a role, but did he ever lose a tooth?

Using CG to replace a tooth completely is definitely not what the original intent was for the moviemaking marvel that it is nowadays, but an entirely understandable use. As for how they decided on a solution, she told Colbert that “We didn’t even discuss it, I was like, ‘It’s okay, I’ll just do it like this, don’t worry about me.’ Nobody offered… Thank God for Netflix money!”.

Lawrence also told Colbert about her rough experience filming Don’t Look Up with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and sharing a bathroom with Meryl Streep. Don’t Look Up has an absolutely star-studded cast, a major ensemble for a Netflix production. Actors like Lawrence, DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and many more headline the film.

Don’t Look Up is scheduled for release on Netflix on Christmas Eve, after a limited cinema run in early December.