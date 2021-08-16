Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.

The star reunited with her regular Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence for spy thriller Red Sparrow, which did earn in excess of $150 million at the box office, but reviews were tepid and it’s long since been forgotten about. Then came Dark Phoenix, which flopped hard and sent Fox’s main X-Men continuity out in a blaze ignominy.

However, the 31 year-old is set to return with a vengeance, and she’s got several exciting projects lined up. That includes Netflix’s star studded comedy Don’t Look Up where she plays one of the two lead roles opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and a hard-hitting drama that shot under the working title of Red, White and Water.

The Academy Award winner’s next project has ignited an intense bidding war among Hollywood’s major studios, and AppleTV+ are poised to make the biopic of legendary Hollywood agent Sue Mengers the platform’s latest high profile acquisition after Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Will Smith’s Emancipation and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle.

Mengers shot to fame when she crashed the male-dominated world of talent representation, gaining her own level of fame thanks to a brash, outspoken and larger-than-life personality, where she went on to represent stars like Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, Cher, Gene Hackman, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds and more. It sounds like a meaty role, and you can bet Academy Award winner Lawrence will be right back in the thick of the awards season conversation whenever the movie is eventually released.