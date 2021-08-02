Watch: First Don’t Look Up Trailer Teases Leonardo DiCaprio’s Netflix Comedy

Every A-list movie star makes their way to Netflix eventually, and the project to bring Leonardo DiCaprio to the world of streaming boasts an incredible level of talent and star power on either side of the camera, with Academy Award winning Anchorman, Step Brothers, The Big Short and Vice director Adam McKay scripting and helming Don’t Look Up.

The premise follows a pair of astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn mankind of an impending asteroid set to lay waste to the entire planet, where they’ll no doubt face plenty of obstacles along the way. Based on that logline alone, Don’t Look Up sounds like the ideal movie for McKay to deftly balance his broad comic stylings with the biting satire found in his awards baiting work, and he’s definitely got the cast to make it happen.

As well as boasting DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, Don’t Look Up also possesses fellow Oscar winners Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance, along with Jonah Hill, Chris Evans Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry, Michael Chiklis and more. The first trailer teaser has now leaked in all of its bootlegged glory, which you can check out below.

That probably means we’ll be getting an official version sooner rather than later, which will almost certainly come packaged with an official release date. Looking at nothing but the level of talent involved, don’t bet against Don’t Look Up being one of Netflix’s dark horses in next year’s awards season race, especially when it’s been a long time since we’ve seen DiCaprio do anything even close to approaching this sort of broad comedy.