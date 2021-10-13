Jennifer Lopez, Mulan Director And Batgirl Writer Round Out Cast For Netflix Action Movie

Netflix has been establishing itself as the place to be for female-driven action cinema after Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Kate all brought in big viewership figures, even if reviews were largely mixed for the latter two.

The streamer’s next venture into women kicking ass already has a trio of supremely heavy hitters on board, with The Mother boasting Jennifer Lopez starring under the direction of Whale Rider and Mulan’s Niki Caro, with Lovecraft Country creator and Batgirl scribe Misha Green on scripting duties.

Here's How Leslie Grace Could Look As HBO Max's Batgirl 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per Deadline, the supporting cast has just added a couple of familiar faces. Jesse Garcia and Yvonne Senat have boarded the movie in undisclosed roles, and they’ll be recognizable to anyone to have watched television over the last few years thanks to parts in a slew of big shows. They join the previously-announced Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, and Lucy Paez.

The Mother stars Lopez as a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up a long time ago, trying to protect both her and the child she never knew from dangerous enemies on their tail. That’s some high concept stuff, and the central creative trio should ensure that this one is definitely worth checking out.