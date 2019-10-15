Jeremy Renner Responds To Accusations Of Death Threats

In light of recent allegations from his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, Marvel’s Jeremy Renner has responded to what he describes as a “one-sided” account.

The lawsuit filed against Renner claims that the Avengers: Endgame actor threatened to kill himself and his ex-wife – on one occasion, he allegedly put a gun in his mouth before ultimately shooting the ceiling. Currently embroiled in a custody battle with Pacheco over their six-year-old daughter Ava, Renner has today issued a statement in which he describes Pacheco’s accusations as “dramatisations” made with a “specific goal in mind.”

Via TMZ:

The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.

Jeremy Renner Shares New Image Of Hawkeye Series Logo And Kate Bishop 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The original document obtained by TMZ contained a series of disturbing accusations from Pacheco. In it, she alludes to the aforementioned incident involving Renner’s alleged suicide attempt, along with the actor’s substance abuse, which allegedly took place even when the six-year-old Ava was in his care. However, as outlined above, Jeremy Renner has hit back at the account, branding it as “one-sided.”

Renner and Pacheco married in January of 2014, though filed for divorce in December of that year citing “irreconcilable differences.” Both parents are seeking full custody of their six-year-old daughter, and we understand a court hearing has been set for November 7th.

Even if this proves to be a fabrication, the news story touches on serious issues – issues that sadly affect so many individuals across the globe. If you or someone you know needs substance abuse or mental health assistance, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) 24/7 helpline at 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).