Jeremy Renner Allegedly Threatened To Kill His Ex-Wife And Himself Last Year

Not all the news we cover can be good. Despite portraying one of Earth’s mightiest defenders on screen, it appears that Jeremy Renner may not be as pure in real life. Everyone has their problems, after all and nobody is perfect. Per a court filing, though, it’s been revealed that Renner’s substance abuse issues have torn his family apart, as his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, has filed a motion to change the current joint custody of their daughter Ava to sole custody, stemming from disturbing allegations about the actor.

Per the legal documents, as obtained by TMZ, Renner seemingly regularly abuses cocaine and alcohol, and behaves belligerently while doing so. In text messages sent to Pacheco while the actor was at a nightclub, he threatened to kill his ex-wife, while telling someone else that “he just wanted her gone.” On a separate occasion in November of 2018, Renner allegedly discharged a firearm into the ceiling of his daughter’s room while she was sleeping, after putting the gun in his own mouth and threatening to kill himself.

If this news is true, it paints a disturbing and sad home life for one of Hollywood’s biggest names. This wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity’s picturesque existence turned out to be less so, though, as many actors and actresses have led troubled lives before. Mainstream success, and all that comes with it, doesn’t make people happy. And while we shouldn’t judge Renner just yet, as we don’t know what’s true and what’s false, this could spell serious consequences for him.

This kind of thing hits home for me, too, for reasons I won’t get into here. I really hope this isn’t true, but if that child is indeed in danger, something needs to be done about it swiftly. I don’t want Jeremy Renner to suffer, either, and I sincerely hope he can find the help that he needs. Los Angeles is home to lots of high-class rehabilitation centers so if that’s what he requires, let’s all hope he checks himself into one. Maybe he just needs a break from the big screen for a while.

If you or someone you know needs substance abuse or mental health assistance, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) 24/7 helpline at 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).