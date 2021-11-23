Anyone who has been following the goings-on in the MCU for any length of time will know, by now, that Marvel Entertainment loves keeping secrets. As famously mandated by studio boss and franchise steward Kevin Feige, numerous memes have popped up over the years taking good-humored jabs at the executive’s preference for secrecy.

As fans have come to learn, this mystery is born out of a desire to preserve excitement rather than conceal or suppress a potentially disappointing reveal and so far, Feige has arguably never put a foot wrong.

The same can’t be said for the thousands of talented individuals in bringing the MCU to life on the big screen, however. Try as he might, to police everything that enters the public domain, Feige and Marvel have had to deal with leaks surfacing on the internet, either through underhanded methods or a simple, completely innocent slip of the tongue by the movies’ numerous stars.

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, however, need not worry about such things, having given audiences a masterclass in skirting the question in a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon. Check out the clip below.

When asked by Fallon about Black Widow’s Yelena Belova, Renner feigns ignorance over the character’s identity, pretending to have never heard of the name. Fallon presses further, though his interviewee gives zero ins. Congratulations are in order, Jeremy, Feige must be so proud.

You can catch Hawkeye on Disney Plus starting tomorrow, Nov. 24, with a double whammy episode debut.