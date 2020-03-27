Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Slams His Plan To Use Coronavirus To Cut Child Support

Jeremy Renner is currently arguing that he should cut his child support payments by two thirds as the Coronavirus pandemic means he’ll make less from acting in 2020. The star has been engaged in an acrimonious legal battle with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco over the last year for sole custody of their daughter Ava. The current situation is that he’s been ordered to pay $30k each month to his ex in child support payments but Renner and his legal team aren’t happy, claiming that Pacheco is leeching his money away and using it as her personal slush fund.

Now, he’s filed papers pleading (relative) poverty. He’s said that payments should be reduced to $11k per month on the following basis:

“It is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely canceled or postponed.”

Pacheco has hit back, though, releasing a statement to Page Six in which she disputes Renner’s story. She first addressed the tastelessness of using Coronavirus to benefit himself, saying:

“It is very disheartening that in a time of global crisis there is yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child.”

She then went on to set the record straight as to what’s going on financially, stating:

“The reported monthly income has been greatly exaggerated … I only have knowledge as to what I have read in the tabloids. I think it’s time after seven years of hell, I start addressing the lies myself. First, I do not receive 30k in monthly child support. Second, all of my savings and Ava’s savings have been drained due to lawyer fees, as my concerns for Ava’s safety have been an ongoing battle for years now. I have, and will always choose to protect Ava when I find out about disturbing behavior exhibited by her father at his homes that put her in danger.”

Whatever your opinion on the allegations, you have to admit it’s pretty low for Jeremy Renner to use Coronavirus as an excuse to cut child support. The guy is worth approximately $50 million, meaning that even if he never earned another cent in his life he’d be more than able to afford the current rate ordered by the court.

With his Disney+ show Hawkeye looking like it once more might be in danger of cancellation, perhaps it’s time for the actor to get a PR agent who can tell him some hard truths about how this behavior makes him look to the public.