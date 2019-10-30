Jesse Eisenberg Hadn’t Heard About Justice League’s Snyder Cut

Those of you who are privy to Justice League‘s storied production are well aware of the “Snyder Cut” and what it means to an extremely vocal sect of fandom online. At this point, some folks are so intent on seeing what Zack Snyder had planned that they’re demanding it in social media threads in no way relevant to the topic. I’m not kidding. It wouldn’t surprise me if they’ve wrote to their congressman.

What does surprise me though, is that Jesse Eisenberg had no idea about this. Then again, his role as Lex Luthor in the superhero team-up flick was nowhere near as expansive as it was in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, but I’d have thought he’d at least gotten wind of it.

Here’s what he had to say while appearing on “Lights, Camera, Pod” (transcripts via ComicBook.com):

“Oh, Justice League, gotcha. I have no idea. No clue. Zero. I think I was in some other scenes, too, but I guess they’re not in the movie. So they turned it into, what do they call it, a post-credits [scene]?”

Obviously, Eisenberg hasn’t seen the final cut, so perhaps he just showed up to film his scenes and called it a day. Still, his statement here pretty much confirms that he appeared in other scenes, lest we forget those storyboards showing Deathstroke breaking him out of Arkham Asylum.

What’s also worth mentioning is that Eisenberg complimented Chris Terrio’s initial draft of the screenplay, though we can’t be too sure of how much of that even made it into the Snyder Cut. Here’s what he had to add:

“I have no idea, I wasn’t really around for the process. I know some of the stuff they were doing was amazing. Also, I’m friends with the writer, Chris Terrio, so I read his original draft. There’s stuff that’s probably not in the movie, obviously, because I haven’t seen the movie, that was there.”

On our end, all we can do is wait and see when – if ever – Warner Bros. releases the Snyder Cut of Justice League, similar to what they did with Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut. I’m not holding my breath, but I’d watch it.