Zack Snyder’s at it again, folks. The Justice League, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel director has taken to Vero (probably the only person on the planet still using it) to share an image of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman discovering something related to Darkseid.

This pic will no doubt do more to incentivize fans to demand the release of the ‘Snyder cut’ of Justice League, which was reshot by Joss Whedon, who turned it into a very different and more upbeat film to the one that Zack had in mind. The photo in question can be seen below and shows Wonder Woman discovering a mural that tells the story of Apokolips’ previous attempt to invade Earth.

Snyder accompanied the image, which looks akin to something out of the Indiana Jones movies, with the caption: “At the end of the story, Darkseid.” This is a clear indication that he’s teasing that his DC films would’ve ended with a huge battle against Darkseid, which would’ve been cool to see.

Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Wonder Woman Discovering Darkseid In Justice League 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s been a huge movement from fans to get the Snyder cut of Justice League released for a while now and the director’s been fueling those flames with posts like this showing what could’ve been. The filmmaker recently revealed that his cut of the movie would’ve featured Martian Manhunter as well, which is merely making us want that Snyder cut even more.

Unfortunately, though, it does look like his vision of the DCEU has been put aside, especially with the departures of the likes of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill as Batman and Superman, respectively. Warner Bros. has now brought in Robert Pattinson to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, while Cavill, on the other hand, could come back to the DCEU, but he’ll have to renegotiate his contract with Warner Bros. and he seems perfectly happy making The Witcher for Netflix at the moment. There’ve also been rumours that he could wind up as Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would be a perfect bit of casting if you ask us.

Tell us, though, are you still hoping to see Snyder’s cut of Justice League? Sound off down below and let us know.