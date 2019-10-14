Marvel Eyeing Henry Cavill To Play Captain Britain In The MCU

Not content with being the most lucrative franchise in the history of cinema and recently delivering the highest-grossing movie ever made, the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks set to continue to expand at a rapid pace. As well as putting together the entire slate of films for Phase Four and beyond, Marvel Studios are also developing a huge number of projects for upcoming streaming service Disney Plus, meaning that fans of the MCU aren’t likely to be starved for content over the next few years.

The future of the franchise will feature a mix of both familiar and new heroes, allowing the studio to develop their existing franchises while simultaneously launching new ones. It seems like a massive undertaking, especially when you consider that the X-Men and Fantastic Four are also poised to join the fray, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Marvel.

One of the new faces that has been rumored to join the MCU for a while now is Captain Britain, with Brian Braddock even getting a small mention in Avengers: Endgame that fans were quick to pick up on. The character has been rumored to be in line for the big screen treatment for a while now and sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed that Wiccan will feature in WandaVision and that a Nova film is now in active development, both of which were recently confirmed by MCU Cosmic (see: here and here) – have told us that Marvel are considering Henry Cavill for the role. They haven’t reached out to him just yet, from what we understand, but he is indeed on the studio’s wishlist.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re looking for a British actor to play the country’s equivalent to Captain America, then Cavill is both the most obvious and most suitable choice. Square-jawed and built like a tank, the 36 year-old would be the ideal candidate to suit up as Captain Britain when he eventually enters the MCU.

That being said, Superman is the obvious elephant in the room. There’s been rumors of a Man of Steel sequel for years now, and with the DC Extended Universe recently undergoing something of a creative overhaul, it remains to be seen if Cavill will ever get the chance to play the Big Blue Boy Scout again. If he doesn’t, though, then joining the MCU would certainly be a solid compromise.