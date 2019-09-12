Marvel Wants Multiple Superhero Teams In MCU Phase 5 And 6

Avengers: Endgame may not have been a complete reset for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it did dramatically alter the landscape of the franchise. Iron Man and Black Widow are no longer with us, Captain America is now an old man and has given up his shield, Hawkeye returned to his family and Thor joined up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, bringing a solid sense of closure to the original core team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Given that the Marvel Studios panel at SDCC revealed that Phase Four would be the first in the MCU to not feature an Avengers movie, a lot of fans figured that the end of the Infinity Saga also meant the end of the team as well. But that’s not exactly the case, as Kevin Feige has since told us that the Avengers will return eventually, just in a very different form to what we’re used to. But it won’t just be them that we’ll be seeing in the MCU when it comes to superhero teams as apparently, the studio is keen to introduce numerous squads throughout Phase 5 and 6.

For a while now, there’s been whispers of various other teams being developed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the two most obvious ones being the X-Men and Fantastic Four. With the rights to those properties now back at Disney, clearly Kevin Feige and co. will be rebooting them for the MCU. But then you’ve also got teams like the Thunderbolts, A-Force, Young Avengers, New Avengers, Ultimates and more.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that the Endgame re-release post-credits scene would feature the Hulk, and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, both of which we now know to be true – the studio plans for all of the aforementioned groups to make their way to the MCU at some point during Phase 5 or 6. When exactly they’ll show up, we don’t yet know, but with the launch of Disney Plus quickly approaching, don’t be surprised if some of them debut there. After all, MCU Cosmic has already confirmed our scoop from earlier this year, saying that the Young Avengers are headed to the streaming service.

All things considered, then, it’s looking like even without the likes of Cap and Iron Man running around the MCU, there’s still much to look forward to and things are only going to get bigger and brighter from here.