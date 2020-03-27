Jesse Eisenberg Has No Idea What’s Happening With Lex Luthor

Four years ago this week, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice premiered in theaters, which has caused fans to look back at what is – whether you love it or hate it – a hugely important entry in the DCEU. Pretty much every element of Zack Snyder’s film is divisive, with Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Lex Luthor near the top of the list. Fans may debate the relative merits of his take on the supervillain, but the actor himself had a blast with the character and would love to play him again.

The thing is, though, he seems to totally out of the loop with what Warner Bros. plans to do with the Man of Steel’s nemesis and so has no idea what the future could hold. In an interview with The National, the star gushed about how much fun he had being Lex, saying he’d love to make Superman’s life a misery “forever.”

“Oh yeah, are you kidding? I would love it,” Eisenberg revealed. “That’s the coolest role to play. I don’t even know if they know what they’re doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they’re doing with it.”

Eisenberg continued to explain how freeing he finds portraying the villain, though he has no knowledge on whether WB would “let” him be Lex again.

“You can do anything [with the character] and it’s right,” Eisenberg added. “You can be as funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive [as you want]. The character is open to any interpretation. It’s not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that’s the kind of freeing role that actors like. Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that’s the kind of thing I love.”

Eisenberg did make a minor second appearance as Luthor in 2017’s Justice League, when he appeared in the film’s post-credits scene alongside Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, with the the bald billionaire pitching Slade Wilson the idea of forming “a league of our own.” Unfortunately, any plans for the Legion of Doom in the DCEU were doomed when the movie flopped and planned sequels were cancelled.

Much like Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, then, Eisenberg’s future in the DCEU is uncertain. If Cavill eventually comes back, there might be a chance that he could return, too. But if not, then it’s very likely Lex Luthor will be recast.