Jesse Eisenberg Wants To Return As Lex Luthor In The DCEU

One of the many casualties of the DC Extended Universe‘s early struggles was Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, who was being set up as one of the franchise’s major villains before being quickly forgotten about as the DCEU quietly rebooted itself in a post-Justice League world. There were a number of fans that weren’t too impressed with the actor’s performance in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and were glad to see the back of him, while a small pocket wanted to see what the 36 year-old could do if given the chance to have a proper run at the character.

Eisenberg has never hidden the fact that he wanted to keep playing Superman’s arch-nemesis after seeing his run as Luthor limited to a supporting villain role in Dawn of Justice and a post-credits cameo in Justice League, and in a recent interview to promote upcoming sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, he once again expressed his eagerness when asked if he would reprise his role and return to the DCEU at some point in the future.

“Oh, 1000% Which is not even… that’s ten pies. Ten full pies. Yeah, of course. Yeah. I loved it so much. I mean, I was the shyest kid in the world. To get to play a character with flamboyance like that is exhilarating. I probably won’t do another. I don’t know if they’re making another one where I would be in it. But no, I loved it. It was great. I’m so happy I got to do it. Ever.”

Despite his obvious enthusiasm to once again shave his head and play Lex Luthor, it seems highly unlikely at this point that Eisenberg will ever get the chance to rejoin the DCEU. The franchise has moved on without him, and seems to be intent on moving as far away from Zack Snyder’s aesthetic as possible, focusing more on standalone blockbusters like Aquaman, The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey instead of forcing everything into an interconnected narrative. Given how divisive his performance turned out to be, a lot of fans will probably not be mourning Eisenberg’s loss too much.