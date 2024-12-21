Jim Carrey or Benedict Cumberbatch? As the battle of the Grinches heats up, streamers have already chosen a victor

Nothing says the holiday season like sugar cookies, a roaring fire, wrapping presents, and watching The Grinch. But wait. Which Grinch do you choose? As it turns out, one is more popular than the other on streaming services.

According to Flix Patrol, The Grinch featuring Benedict Cumberbatch is the number two movie on Netflix right now, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey in the iconic role is number 10.

Do you agree? After all, this is only the most important debate to have during Christmas. Well, besides which side of the family should host, if that relative prone to rants should come, and if your mom should roast a turkey, ham, or beef for the big meal. According to my (light) research, How the Grinch Stole Christmas has a 59% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter whereas Cumberbatch’s film only has 53%. Sure, neither rating suggests that either is a cinematic masterpiece, but they’re just as much a part of the festive season as a cheesy movie on the Hallmark Channel.

When it comes to how they stacked up at the box office, Carrey was green with envy. The Grinch grossed 78.2M domestically when it opened and kept going. The movie ended up grossing $540,029,016 across the world while How the Grinch Stole Christmas earned $346,659,384.

I can’t decide between the two Grinches, but Carrey’s 2000 portrayal retains that special place in many hearts. When I picture this green creature, I think of this particular version. There’s something about the evil/puzzled/pissed-off expression on his face that is uniquely Carrey. He made the character funnier than you’d expect the Christmas villain to be. Cumberbatch was no slouch when he voiced the role for the 2018 animated film, though. Co-director Scott Mosier told Business Insider they searched for an actor who could “nail the delight he takes in being mean, that sort of wicked subversiveness” and also play a “layered, emotional arc that really draws people into every moment.”

Although it might seem like a lot more Grinch movies could be made given how popular this heartwarming children’s story is, a couple of actors are allowed to play him, and that’s it. According to Comicbook.com, The Dr. Seuss Estate has strong opinions about adaptations of the legendary writer’s work, and an actor had to have the right “height” along with the correct “frame.” A letter from Audrey Geisel, Seuss’s widow, listed Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, and Jack Nicholson.

Streamers might be loving The Grinch more, but both actors can feel good about being part of two beloved adaptations of the classic Dr. Seuss story. Cumberbatch told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that the movie is “about love and goodness, the things we need most.” Just hearing that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

But maybe How the Grinch Stole Christmas should win this streaming fight because of what Carrey endured! He told EW in 2000 that he had “trouble with the Grinch suit” and an expert came to set “who actually teaches people how to handle torture.” Bah humbug. Well, maybe as time inches closer to Dec. 25, people will start watching Carrey’s version more and it will knock The Grinch out of second place. Maybe, like everyone getting along and the day going smoothly, there will be a Christmas miracle and both versions of the Grinch will end up with a tie.

