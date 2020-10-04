Jim Carrey Reportedly Also Eyed For The Batman Trilogy’s Joker

Wherever Batman goes, you can guarantee that the Joker won’t be too far behind, and vice versa. Todd Phillips may have crafted a standalone origin story in 2019’s box office behemoth, but Thomas Wayne was still featured in a supporting role along with a young Bruce, and we saw Gotham’s most famous couple gunned down in an alleyway for what felt like the five hundredth time.

After Joaquin Phoenix’s Academy Award winning performance led Joker to over a billion dollars globally, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of sequels. Not every major hit movie needs to launch a franchise, but Warner Bros. are nonetheless said to be keen to make multiple follow-ups whether the notoriously picky leading man agrees to return or not.

Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the Dark Knight is also being rebooted with Robert Pattinson heading up Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and that project is definitely getting sequels. There’s already been heavy speculation that his archenemy is going to show up at some point during the proposed trilogy as well, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Jim Carrey is being eyed as a potential candidate to play an older Joker in either Reeves’ franchise or Phillips’ Jokerverse (something WGTC told you weeks ago).

It’s unclear which universe he’d end up in – if indeed they decide to bring the actor on board – but with Pattinson, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck all playing different versions of Batman for the same studio, multiple takes on the Joker isn’t exactly something that’s outside the realm of possibility. After all, the DCEU’s multiverse presents unlimited opportunities, so it seems a foregone conclusion that the Clown Prince of Crime will return in at least one upcoming project, which will no doubt infuriate Jared Leto even further as his divisive take on the character was swiftly consigned to the history books after being written out of the franchise in Birds of Prey.