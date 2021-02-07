Jim Carrey Reportedly Very Happy With Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Script

By the metrics of a genre that’s frequently been deemed cursed, Sonic the Hedgehog can’t be viewed as anything other than an unqualified success. Video game movies have spent the better part of 30 years struggling to establish themselves in Hollywood, with the vast majority of them being panned by critics, while a large number have performed very poorly at the box office.

Things have been quietly changing over the last few years, though, with Jeff Fowler’s family-friendly blockbuster another bright spot in the recent resurgence. Indeed, Sonic is the fifth highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made after hauling in over $320 million globally, a number that would have no doubt been much higher were it not for the Coronavirus pandemic, although it still managed to become the single biggest domestic video game hit in history.

It’s also one of just two entries in the genre to ever be rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with Sonic‘s 63% score putting it just behind Detective Pikachu‘s 68% to make it the second most critically acclaimed video game movie to come out of Hollywood. These are all very encouraging signs for the in-development sequel, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker would be getting a brand new look in Zack Snyder’s Justice League long before it was confirmed – that star Jim Carrey is said to be very happy with the latest draft of the script.

Based on how the first outing ended, Carrey’s Robotnik will be back in much more video game-accurate form, with his presence in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 said to be significantly increased as well. The actor was certainly on great form last time out, and fans will be keen to see him chew on even more scenery when the movie arrives next April.