Jim Carrey Reportedly Interested In Making Dumb And Dumber 3

Jim Carrey shot to fame in the mid-1990s by starring in a series of box office hits that relied almost entirely on his rubber-faced antics, and at his peak, the actor was an absolute tornado of personality and charisma who had audiences eating out of the palm of his hand. However, at the turn of the 21st Century, it appeared as though he was making a conscious effort to shift into more dramatic territory.

Insiders and analysts were shocked that he never landed an Academy Award nomination for The Truman Show, especially after winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, while the following year he won again for Man on the Moon, this time in the Musical or Comedy category, before being lavished in even more praise later on in his career for his work in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Of course, the transition from slapstick to serious never materialized on a permanent basis, and a series of critical and commercial disappointments had Carrey’s star on the wane, which was believed to be one of the major reasons why he finally decided to reprise his role as Dumb and Dumber‘s Lloyd Christmas after 20 years of saying no.

The follow-up was a big hit, earning close to $170 million at the box office on a $50 million budget, but was another example of why comedy sequels are so hard to pull off. The innocent and lovable duo had aged into hugely unlikable characters and Dumb and Dumber To was largely panned.

Still, that seemingly hasn’t deterred the actor, as insider Daniel Richtman claims that Carrey is interested in the possibility of a third installment and the studio are said to be on board as well, which isn’t a particularly exciting prospect at this stage. There’s no guarantee that it’ll happen, of course, but the tipster says that there’s interest from both parties and for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the project gets off the ground.