Jim Carrey Reportedly In Talks For Deadpool 3 Villain Role

There’s been a lot of speculation over the last few months that Jim Carrey is actively seeking out another major role in a big name franchise, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCEU inevitably touted as two prime candidates, after the actor was reportedly bitten by the blockbuster bug once again thanks to having such a great time chewing on the scenery in Sonic the Hedgehog.

He’ll definitely be back as the manic Robotnik for at least one sequel, and he was comfortably the highlight of the entire movie after recapturing the sort of bravura form that turned him into one of the biggest stars on the planet during the 1990s. Not to mention it was a welcome box office success after his big screen career floundered in comparison to his heyday over the last decade or so.

Where he’ll take his talents next remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Carrey is in talks to play the villain in the MCU’s Deadpool 3, and while we’ve heard from our own sources that the 59 year-old has spoken to the studio regarding several upcoming projects, the Merc with a Mouth seems like the unlikeliest of the bunch, and it’s all down to Kick-Ass 2.

Hilarious Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases Wolverine Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Carrey publicly disowned the movie for its glorification of violence and refused to promote it much to the chagrin of his co-stars and several members of the creative team, so it’s hard to imagine him having such a complete change of heart, to the extent that he’d happily sign on for another foul-mouthed, R-rated and gratuitously violent comic book adaptation without inviting accusations of hypocrisy.

The Ace Ventura, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber legend might well end up joining the MCU in the very near future, but based on prior events and his very public denouncement of excessive cinematic violence, Deadpool 3 doesn’t feel like the right fit for him. Then again, Richtman is usually pretty reliable with his intel, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this pans out.