Jim Carrey reveals if he would reprise any more of his most iconic roles

Actor Jim Carrey has had a long theatrical career, one which recently took him to the Sonic the Hedgehog series, and may be headed to retirement. Though he has said things may change, he did just confirm his most iconic roles may be done forever.

“I don’t have anything in mind that I would like to. Most of the time when you make something that really hits with people, the sequels have a diminishing return. If you do it long enough after the fact, you’re kind of imitating yourself now; you’re not using your original inspiration. These [Sonic] movies were made close together, and they were like an evolution that was being planned in my own head, at least, from the get-go.”

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' epic new poster 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

The man who gave life to the Grinch, Truman Burbank, Ace Ventura and Lloyd Christmas in two Dumb and Dumber movies made the above comments during an interview with ComicBook. He did admit that fans loved seeing him return as his Cable Guy character in a recent Super Bowl commercial, but he also said that he’s at a point in his life where he enjoys just living and feels there’s little he needs to do.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 should it end up happening (and Robotnik survives), but we can probably rule out the chances of any more iconic Carrey favorites being dusted off and brought back to the screen before he goes through with his retirement pledge.