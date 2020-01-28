Jim Carrey Says Robotnik And Riddler Would Make A Great Team

Riddle me this: when is the last time we saw a just plain over-the-top villainous performance from a comedian at the top of his game? I made it pretty obvious, but my go-to answer for that schoolyard question would have to be Jim Carrey as the Riddler in 1995’s Batman Forever. He’s set to play a similar type of villain as Doctor Robotnik in the upcoming, beleaguered Sonic the Hedgehog next month though and he’s been feeling fondly towards these two characters as of late, indicating that they should one day team up.

The eccentric comedian sat down for an interview recently, undoubtedly there to plug the Blue Blur’s upcoming exploits. And when asked about any direct similarities between the Riddler and Robotnik, Carrey spouted quite wise, as he’s wan to do:

“Well, I think I think they’re both basically spinning. They’re both spinning in the tree of knowledge. They’re leaping from branch to branch and falling occasionally. I wouldn’t put one against the other. I think they’d be a great team. But you know, it’s like Robotnik and every super villain basically comes from a place of neglect with a feeling of absolute worthlessness that manifests itself in in magnificent creations that are designed to control the world, put their brand on everybody, and maybe even get inside your bloodstream with some nanotechnology occasionally.”

What a delight! Despite being most well-known as a wacky weirdo with a rubber face, Carrey is, and always has been, fairly elegant when speaking publicly. His goofy persona betrays his tortured mind. This response also definitely indicates that the Robotnik we’re going to see on Valentine’s Day is going to be pulling Carrey back into high octane, full-fledged goofiness. We’ve seen very little in the trailer of the Eggman in action, but this solidifies the intent of the film.

I do kinda hope that the movie does well, for all involved. I adore Jim Carrey. Always have, and always will. The 90s were much less of a bummer for me thanks to his lying, pet detecting, and mask-wearing antics. I also love that Ben Schwartz is the voice of Sonic, and I’m glad he’s getting a little more mainstream exposure. Plus, he fits the character’s voice like a glove. It certainly does seem like fans have gotten over the redesign, too, as Sonic the Hedgehog is on track to make a decent amount of cash. I just hope the success will carry over to all involved.