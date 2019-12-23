Oh boy, how about that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, eh? Talk about a let down! I’m not going to get too-too into it or anything, but I had some issues with the film. Worst movie ever? No. I actually very much like that Kylo Ren, who felt like the most complete character of the new trilogy. His relationship with Rey was wrapped up as well as could be expected, but, uh, apparently J.J. Abrams has/had other ideas for the two.

Chatting with a Twitter user in real life, as captured on video below, the Star Wars director waxed extremely poetic about that moment in The Rise of Skywalker. You know. Am I spoiling this? Ok, I am. They kiss! They totally kiss, like, with tongue and everything, putting the wind in many shipper’s sails once again. It was actually kind of sweet, if forced, but I went in wanting a big dumb romantic kiss.

I guess I’m interpreting it wrong though, per J.J., as he tells aforementioned fan all of…whatever this is:

“There’s as much of a brother and sister thing with Rey and Kylo Ren as there is romantic. So it’s not literally a sexually/romantic kind of thing. It’s more like they’re just bound together in this crazy, spiritual way. Again, felt romantic to me. It’s like John Williams, if you listen to the –when he first wrote the Luke theme, it was a romantic theme for Luke and Leia. That was kind of what he was thinking because he didn’t know where it was going.”

IT WAS NOT A ROMANTIC KISS! IT WAS MORE A LEIA AND LUKE KISS. A SIBLINGS KISS. AND REY AND KYLO WAS IN THE OLD DRAFTS SIBLINGS! JJ I LOVE YOU! ANTIS! WE WON!pic.twitter.com/GfGOrk1y89 — ً (@rizeofkylo) December 21, 2019

So…wait, what? No. J.J., no offense, but one of the major complaints about this series as a whole is that nobody knew where anything was going. You certainly did not when you and Chris Terrio retconned The Last Jedi into oblivion and forced three movies’ worth of mythology into one slapdash space opera. Insisting that these two characters, our leads essentially, are not in some kind of romantic love is genuinely stupid. Also, his theory turns Luke and Leia’s accidental kiss into, like…something normal? Something that siblings do? I have never kissed my little sister like that, nor will I ever, because I’m not a gross incestual Jedi.

Oh lordy lordy, what are we gonna do with you, J.J.? I actually like the 2009 Star Trek reboot; it was fun and zippy and, since I’m not a fan of Kirk’s exploits really, I didn’t get any fan service-y junk. I got to go in fresh. But then Star Trek Into Darkness sucked so much so loudly that it blew my eardrums out. Now, post-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, I think another series has been brought into darkness as led by Abrams.