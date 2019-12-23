Star Wars fans have seen it all over the past 40 years. Likewise, modern movie fans are pretty savvy about guessing what’s to come in a film ahead of time. Not to mention all the leaks that arrived online over the past couple of months. All this is to say that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a tough task in providing a genuinely surprising ride for audiences to enjoy.

But, although you have to admit that Episode IX does have its problems, a lack of shocking moments isn’t one of them as there are many twists and turns that’ll have you on the edge of your cinema seat. Some of these include the return of a few familiar faces kept out of the marketing. Others involve some unexpected character developments, while there are also a couple of pure “WTF?” moments that have left us scratching our heads.

We’ve whittled down the assortment of astounding scenes in TROS to just 10 though, and you can read on for our picks for the film’s most surprising moments, beginning on the following page.