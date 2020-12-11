J.K. Rowling Says Most Fans Agree With Her Trans Views But Are Afraid To Speak Up

Oh, is it time for J.K. Rowling to put her foot in her mouth again? Apparently so.

Not long ago, the Harry Potter creator was one of the most beloved and well respected writers around, but this year she’s lost a lot of support from her peers, her fans and even the stars of the Wizarding World franchise due to her outspoken opinions on trans issues, which are widely viewed as transphobic in nature.

In her latest comment on the matter, which is sure to incense her critics even more, Rowling has claimed that most of her supporters secretly agree with her views but are “afraid to speak up” because they “fear for their jobs” or “personal safety.” While talking to Good Housekeeping Magazine (as picked up by Pink News), the writer said that 90% of the fan letters she’s been receiving agree with her.

“Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety,” Rowling said, adding: “This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people.”

As you can imagine, folks on social media are not taking kindly to Rowling’s comments. After all, her talk of a “climate of fear” does feel pretty crass in the face of the genuine fear that many trans people live with their whole lives while, on the other hand, she’s one of the richest people in the world.

Joanne, who uses her wealth and lawyers to threaten anyone who calls her out for questioning if queer people are human, feels like the other side is creating a "climate of fear." https://t.co/4U3O85PBQV — Crystal Frasier (@AmazonChique) December 10, 2020

Having people openly criticize your shitty opinions is not a "climate of fear." It's amazing how having unimaginable wealth and fame convinces some people that the world is victimizing them https://t.co/zb7jt4UW1T — Kevin Flaherty (@kvflaherty) December 10, 2020

Screenwriter James Moran had some very strong words for Rowling as well, even using one of her own villains against her.

There's no "debate", Dolores Umbridge, trans people exist, get over it, and get over yourself. If you want to know what a real "climate of fear" feels like, ask them how fun it is to have rich & famous types stirring up hatred, questioning their existence & rights. Fuckoffiarmus. — James Moran (@jamesmoran) December 10, 2020

To date, J.K. Rowling has faced little repercussion for her divisive views. In fact, in the past few months, she’s published two new novels, children’s book The Ickabog and Troubled Blood, the latest instalment in her Cormoran Strike detective series. The latter also features a transvestite serial killer, which – unsurprisingly – only caused more outrage.

Fantastic Beasts 3, meanwhile, which is co-written by J.K., is shooting now ahead of its release in cinemas in the summer of 2022.