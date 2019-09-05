J.K. Rowling Teases Big Harry Potter Announcement

The original Harry Potter movie series concluded with The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 eight years ago (!), but the Wizarding World franchise still continues thanks to the Fantastic Beasts prequels, from the mind of creator J.K. Rowling herself. Surely it’s inevitable, then, that there will be a reboot of the Boy Who Lived’s adventures in a few short years, right?

Well, either that or a direct sequel. Yes, stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been going on for a while now and has found itself with much acclaim for critics and fans. So much, so, in fact, that there’ve been whispers of Warner Bros. eyeing it for a cinematic adaptation.

Just earlier today, WGTC reported that the studio is indeed getting ready to put such a project into development and now, Rowling herself has added more fuel to the fire by teasing a big Cursed Child announcement over on Twitter. What it may be, we don’t yet know, but you can see her Tweet below.

While we can’t say for sure just yet what this will lead to, speculation is now running rampant across the web that Warner Bros. is about to formally reveal a Cursed Child movie. Even if they aren’t, though, it’s clear that something big is coming for Potter fans and we can’t wait to see what it is.

If it does turn out to be a film, it’s also expected for the original trio of stars to return. That’d be Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. After all, Radcliffe has already said in the past that he would “think about it” in regards to a Cursed Child movie but also stressed that it would depend on the script.

In any case, if what we’ve heard from various industry insiders is any indication, there is indeed something significant about to go down in the Harry Potter world – be it a Cursed Child adaptation or something else – and hopefully we’ll know more before the week is out.