J.K. Simmons Is Reportedly Playing 2 Characters In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fans were thrilled to see J.K. Simmons make a surprise return as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but now that we know December’s threequel No Way Home is going to revolve around the notion of the multiverse, there’s going to be some questions needing answered in regards to the Daily Bugle mogul’s appearance.

After all, if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield hail from different pocket realities, then why is the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline’s Jameson a dead ringer for Maguire’s adversary when all three Spider-Men are vastly different in both age and appearance? Is he the same person we first met in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, or is he a brand new character who just happens to have the same name and look identical? Or is he even the first person to have traversed the multiverse to journey from Raimi’s world to Jon Watts’?

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the explanation is going to be a lot less complicated than that. As per the tipster, Simmons is set to play two versions of Jonah Jameson in No Way Home, and the only difference is presumably that one of them is going to wear a wig and run a newspaper, while the other will be bald and head up an online news channel.

It’s probably something Marvel Studios weren’t expecting to have to deal with when the Academy Award winner and sporter of many a glorious mustache during his distinguished career agreed to make a surprise comeback, but there’s an easy enough way to have it make sense within the context of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would still allow Simmons to stick around the MCU for a little longer.