Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Offered $50 Million For Joker 2 And Joker 3

While there’ve been conflicting reports about whether or not a sequel is in development for Todd Phillips’ Joker, it certainly seems all but guaranteed at this stage that we’ll get a follow-up, or two.

After all, the film became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time and also picked up many awards from various organizations and groups. And though it may take some convincing to get star Joaquin Phoenix to return, we’re sure that the right amount of money will do the trick. It seems Warner Bros. is thinking something similar, too, as we’re now hearing that they’ve offered him a whopping $50 million to sign on for Joker 2 and Joker 3. Yes, apparently they want to do a trilogy.

Or so says The Mirror, who report that the actor “wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year.” Furthermore, the outlet says that “they plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin, director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.”

Of course, it’d be wise to take this with a grain of salt given that no official party has confirmed it, and likely won’t for some time. But even if The Mirror is a bit off the mark with their report, we’ve no doubt that WB are cooking up a sequel to Joker. There’ve been persistent reports ever since the film’s release that its success is too great to ignore – and understandably so – and various cast and crew have also hinted that there’s more of Arthur’s story to tell.

With COVID-19 seriously slowing down things in Hollywood, we don’t imagine we’ll get any official announcement on a Joker 2 – let alone a third outing – anytime soon, but don’t be too surprised if the Clown Prince of Crime is back on our screens again at some point with Joaquin Phoenix under the makeup.