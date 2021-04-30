Mortal Kombat Star Teases Noob Saibot For The Sequel

Warner Bros. may not have made a decision just yet (at least not publicly), but the chances of Mortal Kombat getting a sequel are looking mighty good, to say the least.

The video game adaptation not only managed to beat fellow blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong in pure views during its opening weekend on HBO Max (with a much smaller budget, no less), but proceeded to top the box office as well. Director Simon McQuoid returning to take charge on a second entry is likely, then, and it goes without saying that several cast members present in the initial outing will be joining him. Most notably, Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero in the movie, recently revealed that he has been contracted to appear in multiple installments but not necessarily in the exact same role.

Indeed, the next step for Shang Tsung’s henchman following his death at the hands of Scorpion and Cole Young is to be reborn anew as the enigmatic Noob Saibot.

Taking his name from series creators Ed Boon and John Tobias (reverse the surnames), the character is historically portrayed as a mercenary with ties to Outworld and the secretive Brotherhood of Shadow. While the circumstances surrounding his reanimation have never been specified, official canon states that Noob was known as Bi-Han (the original Sub-Zero) in life, ultimately relinquishing his old title to younger brother Kuai Liang upon becoming an undead wraith.

Touching on the subject in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taslim said:

Yes, that’s the next transformation of the character. If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there’s a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot. Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character.

The star also shares his belief that a prequel exploring the life of both siblings during their earlier years would be preferable to a direct sequel and who knows, that may well happen, assuming the franchise becomes popular enough. But what do you prefer? Mortal Kombat 2, or a standalone Sub-Zero adventure? Sound off in the usual place below!