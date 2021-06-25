Home / movies

John Boyega Fans Worried That He’s Being Cancelled By Hollywood

A report making the rounds yesterday has been getting John Boyega fans worried, after it was claimed he simply up and vanished from the set of Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge, which had been shooting for almost a month.

The actor had been attached to the project for well over a year, and stuck with it after the start of production was delayed due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and his departure was initially said to be family-related. However, conflicting statements have alleged that the 29 year-old disappeared without telling anyone, and Netflix didn’t know what was going on until crew members went to check on Boyega at his hotel, only to find out that he’d checked out.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed or corroborated by either the streaming service or Boyega as of yet, and the platform even reiterated their desire to continue working with the star, while his agent dismissed the tales of what would be surprising, out of character and massively unprofessional behavior as untrue.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from working itself into a tizzy over the notion that it might be connected to Boyega’s decision to speak out about his dissatisfaction with the way he and other minority figures were sidelined throughout the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as well as his emotional appearance at a Black Lives Matter protest last year.

Looking at the facts, since those two aforementioned incidents, John Boyega‘s stock has only risen. He won a Golden Globe for anthology series Small Axe and has a number of exciting projects in the works including drama Naked Singularity, Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, literary adaptation The Test, revenge thriller Borderland and a sequel to Attack the Block, so on the surface he appears to be doing just fine.

