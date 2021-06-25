John Boyega Fans Worried That He’s Being Cancelled By Hollywood

A report making the rounds yesterday has been getting John Boyega fans worried, after it was claimed he simply up and vanished from the set of Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge, which had been shooting for almost a month.

The actor had been attached to the project for well over a year, and stuck with it after the start of production was delayed due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and his departure was initially said to be family-related. However, conflicting statements have alleged that the 29 year-old disappeared without telling anyone, and Netflix didn’t know what was going on until crew members went to check on Boyega at his hotel, only to find out that he’d checked out.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed or corroborated by either the streaming service or Boyega as of yet, and the platform even reiterated their desire to continue working with the star, while his agent dismissed the tales of what would be surprising, out of character and massively unprofessional behavior as untrue.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from working itself into a tizzy over the notion that it might be connected to Boyega’s decision to speak out about his dissatisfaction with the way he and other minority figures were sidelined throughout the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as well as his emotional appearance at a Black Lives Matter protest last year.

john boyega is one of the most talented actors out there and just bc he is very vocal about the issues his community and him suffers everyday the industry treats him like dirt and i'm so freaking tired and angry — andie (@beskarsgard) June 24, 2021

The “cancel culture” crowd’s been really quiet about John Boyega getting actually truly cancelled by the industry for speaking up about his mistreatment https://t.co/FNQ7xphQTJ — Honse Girl (@VulpesOkamis) June 24, 2021

the industry tryna make john boyega look “hard to work with” in front of our very eyes. https://t.co/TprhyMxrSX — t. | ❤️‍🔥♏︎⁹⁹⁹ ☭ (@c0astferrari) June 23, 2021

John Boyega knew that speaking against systematic & industry racism would threaten his career. When Black actors refuse to let themselves be made a victim, they become a target. We've seen this with Candice Patton, Ray Fisher, and so many more #IStandWithJohnBoyega pic.twitter.com/QXJW6x2Y1T — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 24, 2021

John Boyega suddenly getting labeled as “difficult to work with” doesn’t sit right with me — sk (@kirkxxs) June 24, 2021

john boyega’s tweet been deleted up to 2020 and his blue check is gone. what’s going on? not even a full day after the hollywood reporter released an article tryna make him seem “hard to work with”. maddest thing is he said this would happen. they tryna get him out of here y’all. — t. | ❤️‍🔥♏︎⁹⁹⁹ ☭ (@c0astferrari) June 23, 2021

THEY DEADASS UNVERIFIED @JohnBoyega ???? Hey what the FUCK twitter????? It was all aces when he spoke up last year and this is exactly what he meant “I may not have a career after this” not during the heat of the moment — ✨#1 Aabria Fan Sailor Scout Austin✨ (@sailorsctaustin) June 24, 2021

John Boyega went out of his way for fans, went to all the press tours for Star Wars, dealt with toxic fans, boycotts, etc But John giving fair criticism makes him a diva? I don’t see Harrison Ford, Sebastian Stan or Oscar Isaac ever getting that reputation #IStandwithJohnBoyega — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 24, 2021

the whole john boyega situation is mad sketchy because idk if it’s hollywood trying to blacklist him or his personal reasons, i just hope he’s okay — angel ✰ (@MVRCSPECTOR) June 24, 2021

John Boyega literally said last year that he’s risking his career at a BLM protest like he fucking knew right away he’d be blacklisted for speaking out and look what happened — . (@sacisaccu) June 24, 2021

Looking at the facts, since those two aforementioned incidents, John Boyega‘s stock has only risen. He won a Golden Globe for anthology series Small Axe and has a number of exciting projects in the works including drama Naked Singularity, Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, literary adaptation The Test, revenge thriller Borderland and a sequel to Attack the Block, so on the surface he appears to be doing just fine.