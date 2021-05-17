Attack The Block 2 Officially In The Works, John Boyega To Return

Before he was Finn in Star Wars, John Boyega was already battling aliens in Attack the Block, the cult favorite British sci-fi flick. 10 years later to the very day of its release, news has arrived that the movie is finally getting a sequel, with director Joe Cornish returning alongside the aforementioned actor in the lead as mugger-turned-hero Moses.

2011’s Attack the Block starred a teenage Boyega as the leader of a group of ne’er-do-well kids who must defend their London apartment block when it’s invaded by savage, animalistic extraterrestrials. Cornish is writing and directing the follow-up, with Boyega also producing through his UpperRoom productions banner. Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker memorably featured in the original, though there’s no word on if she’ll be involved this time around.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps, but presumably we can expect an older and maybe wiser Moses to once again find himself up against the beastly aliens, who must want to take another shot at claiming the planet. Both Cornish and Boyega have been teasing that they were cooking something up for the past year or so, but it seems they were waiting until today to make it official.

Here’s what Boyega had to say in a statement that went along with the news:

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Cornish also offered his own thoughts, teasing more “inner-city alien action” on an even bigger scale:

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Boyega, who’s coming off an acclaimed turn in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology TV series, has Attack the Block to thank for launching his career – he was cast in the project when he was just 17. Cornish, meanwhile, made his directorial debut with the first film, going on to contribute to the scripts for The Adventures of Tintin and Ant-Man, as well as helming 2019’s fantasy flick The Kid Who Would Be King.

No word yet on when production is set to begin, but if it gets going soon, then with any luck, we might be able to see Attack the Block 2 sometime in 2022.