John Carpenter Recommends What Movies To Watch On Halloween

John Carpenter will forever be tied to Halloween. The iconic filmmaker helped define the slasher genre with his film named after the spooky holiday and thus inspired countless scary movies in the many decades since. To this day, Michael Myers is still arguably the most recognizable fictional serial killer to ever grace the big screen and the innovative tactics and nightmarish sequences from the pic have made Carpenter a legend in the horror industry.

This means that whenever he gives a recommendation as to what bone-chilling flicks to watch in late October, any film buff has no choice but to listen. On that note, in a recent interview, the director revealed what he would suggest binging over the coming days, saying:

“Yeah, two movies from the ’50s. The Curse of Frankenstein and Horror of Dracula. Both Hammer films, and they’re both really fun. They were groundbreaking at the time, they were also extremely violent at the time.”

It makes sense that Carpenter would select these two given his artistic influences over the years. He’s regularly expressed his interest in horror and sci-fi films from the ’50s and ’60s, both of which ultimately shaped his cinematic preferences. One of his most well-known films is The Thing, which is actually a remake of the 1958 classic The Thing from Another World.

In recent decades, he’s slowed down on his directorial efforts while still remaining very active in the industry. Carpenter served as a producer and composer on last year’s highly successful Halloween, which was a direct sequel to his renowned original. He’s also planning on being a part of the next two installments, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Despite the title of the latter film though, the filmmaker believes it’s unlikely that the franchise will end any time soon. And thank goodness for that.

Staying in the here and now, though, be sure to check out the director’s recommendations as you impatiently wait for the next Michael Myers movie to release. Speaking of which, Halloween Kills will be with us on October 16th 2020 while Halloween Ends will premiere one year later on October 15th, 2021.