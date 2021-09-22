John Carpenter’s Classic Halloween Movies Are Returning To Theaters Next Month

October is the perfect month to revel in all the Halloween delights you can handle, and watch all the best spooky movies cloaked in dread and terror. There are some key players in the horror realm, and one of them is, without a doubt, Michael Myers.

John Carpenter’s classic film, Halloween, first hit theaters and drive-ins on October 25th, 1978, to audiences that would experience a true slasher icon being born. Halloween stood out as the kind of terror that hits too close to home.

So in the spirit of all things hair-raising, CineLife is partnering with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films to bring Halloween and sequels The Return of Michael Myers and The Revenge of Michael Myers back to theaters this October. With the premiere of Halloween Kills in theaters on October 15th, the theater industry is going to be swarming with horror fans, and in the best way.

Halloween Kills Photos Tease Michael's Melted Mask 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President had this to say about bringing the Halloween franchise to audiences again.

“We are thrilled to return the legendary Halloween franchise to theaters and continue our

partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures. Despite the pandemic,

last year we saw a strong presence from Halloween fans across drive-in theaters, which

illustrates that for horror film fans, Halloween has become a thrilling tradition on a global scale

— one that we hope to carry forward for years to come.”

Experiencing scary movies in a drive-in setting is a new level of terror. You’re out in the open, albeit surrounded by other fans, but it adds another level of fear. Could something be lurking right around the dark corner you can’t see past? What about behind the big screen? That sense of dread is heightened at a drive-in. It truly captures the spirit of the film and holiday.

SVP of Trancas and Compass, Ryan Freimann, had this to say about partnering with CineLife Entertainment to bring the films back to the big screen.

“With this year marking the 43rd year of the original Halloween, along with the upcoming release

of director David Gordon Green’s new film Halloween Kills, we’re excited for this iconic franchise

to represent a symbol of the holiday itself.”

You can find more information and ticket purchases here. Here’s to Halloween and the terror that is Michael Myers returning to cinema screens this year.