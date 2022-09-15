The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.

An article published in The Hollywood Reporter reveals the horror masterpiece will be re-released in cinemas for the second time in a row beginning later this month. The venture is a partnership between CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films. Along with the original, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers are coming back and more than 600 screenings are planned in over 400 theaters nationwide.

For CineLife Entertainment Executive Vice President Bernadette McCabe, the project is the chance to serve a passionate fanbase, and they are deeply privileged to return it and continue on something which may become a Hallowe’en holiday legacy.

“We are ecstatic to once again showcase the legendary Halloween franchise in theaters and continue partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures. Halloween fans nationwide showed their unwavering appreciation for the iconic series over the years, and we are overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring back such a well-received tradition.”

The next installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, premieres Oct. 14. It represents the culmination of the current trilogy in the franchise launched in 2018, will be the official final outing for Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, and, may not have just one threat. Curtis says in a piece earlier today there others aside from Michael Myers who distract her character in the piece. This then makes her fights with Michael more intense as she does not see him coming and it is almost like a brutal street brawl.