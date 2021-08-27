John Cena And Mindy Kaling Reportedly Teaming For New Comedy

Looking at nothing but the sheer size of the man, it would be easy for Hollywood to pigeonhole John Cena as the latest in a long line of musclebound action heroes. However, when you compare his flat and one-note performance as Jakob Toretto in Fast & Furious 9 to his hilariously deadpan turn as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, it’s clear where his real strengths lie.

Admittedly, the WWE star’s latest comic vehicle Vacation Friends isn’t getting rave reviews, but a new report offers that he’s set to team up with the proven, popular and very funny Mindy Kaling in Crime After Crime. As well as the two leads, there’s plenty of other comedic talent attached to the project, with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver‘s Dan Gurewitch co-writing the script alongside David Young, while small screen veteran Claire Scanlon is set to make the jump to feature film directing having previously helmed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, GLOW, The Good Place and many more.

The premise will follow a true crime podcaster looking to prove the innocence of one of her convicted subjects after he breaks out of prison and shows up at her house, even though she’s known to fabricate evidence to help increase her own levels of internet fame, which ultimately ended up backfiring and tainting her reputation in the eyes of the public.

A high concept comedy starring Mindy Kaling and John Cena as a disgraced podcaster and an escaped convict looking to prove his innocence for a murder he allegedly didn’t commit sounds like a lot of fun, making Crime After Crime something worth keeping an eye on as it continues to develop.