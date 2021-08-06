The Suicide Squad Fans Love John Cena In The Movie

With his chiseled jaw, massive frame and reputation for being a clean cut good guy for almost the entirety of his run as a professional wrestler, it would have been easy for John Cena to chase the action hero dream. While he has to a certain extent, lending support in Fast & Furious 9 as Jakob Toretto to become the latest WWE alumni to join the family, he’s much better as a comic actor than he is playing it straight.

It’s no coincidence that the majority of his best performance have come when he ventures outside of his comfort zone, whether it be a self-obsessed cameo in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck, a tattooed drug dealer in Sisters or a scheming father in Blockers. The Suicide Squad‘s Peacemaker might be his best turn yet, with Cena playing the role as a walking embodiment of hypocrisy, who has no issues killing as many men, women and children as possible in the name of liberty.

As you can see below, fans have been getting a kick out of Peacemaker ever since The Suicide Squad started rolling out internationally last week, with James Gunn’s R-rated superhero blockbuster now playing in domestic theaters and on HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Now my favorite DCEU film. James Gunn outdoes himself with a heart warming, bloody, fun and colorful CBM. John Cena has the best performance of his career. Margot Robbie has her best appearance as Harley with the best action sequence.

Score: 10/10 pic.twitter.com/sjtBWzV8pl — cris (@castlec_) August 6, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad was awesome. @JohnCena absolutely killed it, along with Elba, Margot, Viola Davis (who is born to be Amanda Waller) and the music, action, colors were all awesome. Starro too! Great movie. Want more #SuicideSquad from @JamesGunn ASAP. pic.twitter.com/uTGTQpVTj1 — Josh Davenport (@JDavenport98) August 6, 2021

The Peacemaker show is going to be an absolute banger



John Cena's performance was one of the many spotlights in The Suicide Squad and I have no doubt that he's going to be just as fantastic. Not to mention the insane writing James Gunn brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/6X8QrSQ5R0 — Matt 🎬 (@mattlikesfilm) August 3, 2021

The Suicide Squad (2021)

the hype was well deserved

SOOO excited for the john cena series aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/i54eF4Co4z — jm (@jmjmjmjmc) August 6, 2021

Suicide Squad was amazing! Many fun and compelling characters, beautiful cinematography, and fantastic soundtrack! Three standouts for me were @idriselba as Bloodsport, @JohnCena as Peacemaker and the heart of the film @MelchiorDaniela as Ratcatcher 2. Breathtaking performances! — Danny Cortez (@DannyC517) August 6, 2021

John Cena low key delivering the line of the year in The Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/9e8P957OzN — Joe Reed (@JoeReeed) August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad is very good and very fun, one of the best DC films yet.@JohnCena was incredible, I can't wait for the Peacemaker series to release.@MelchiorDaniela's Ratcatcher 2 stole the show for me though. The final scene with her and her Dad was beautifully done. pic.twitter.com/CN9QLtZGQB — Paul Cag (@ThePaulCag) August 1, 2021

I’d like to formally congratulate The Suicide Squad for convincing me that I’d like to see John Cena act more often — Ian D. Goblin (@I_B_Hyphen_D) August 6, 2021

"The Suicide Squad" was a lot of fun. Wears its Dirty Dozen inspirations and runs with it. Idris Elba is great. John Cena is SO. GOOD. at this movie star thing



Also between this and Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie might lowkey be one of the best action film actors about? pic.twitter.com/DkVwPrgrwY — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 1, 2021

I absolutely fucking love that John Cena has done the entire press circut for The Suicide Squad in his Peacemaker costume. That shit needs to happen more. I hope Battinson does his press tour as Batman.

'So what can the fans expect from The Batman?'

'I AM BATMAN' pic.twitter.com/09sF2K4sqZ — Lord Lorry (@MacReadys_Beard) August 4, 2021

First time watching the suicide squad, John Cena funnier than I thought 😂 — Steven (@AZGRPHX) August 6, 2021

Suicide Squad 2 is hands down the best movie in the DCEU. #SuicideSquad2 props to John cena in this movie too — Free Agent Esquire (@GA4Franco) August 6, 2021

Cena may have had to change his performance on the first day of shooting under Gunn’s instructions, but the filmmaker was clearly enamored with what the 44 year-old brought to the table having penned him his own solo series, which recently wrapped production and is set to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. The Suicide Squad is a great showcase for what Peacemaker has in store, and it’s scene-stealing work in a movie brimming with multiple memorable figures.