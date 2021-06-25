John Cena Says He’s Ready To Reunite With Dwayne Johnson In Fast & Furious

Dave Bautista may have declined the opportunity, but the Fast & Furious franchise has nonetheless been established as something as a safe haven for professional wrestlers looking to make their mark on the silver screen.

Dwayne Johnson is the most notable by far, having taken both his career and the property itself to the next level after barreling his way into Fast Five as the hulking Luke Hobbs, playing a major role in several of the sequels and getting his own spinoff alongside Jason Statham for good measure.

A couple of years before joining WWE, Ronda Rousey scrapped with Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty in the sixth installment, while current in-ring star and Johnson’s cousin Roman Reigns played a member of the title hero’s extended clan in Hobbs & Shaw. Of course, John Cena is the latest to face off against The Fast Saga‘s principal cast, with Jakob Toretto returning announced after 20 years in exile to wreak havoc on his brother Dom.

There’s been plenty of talk that Johnson and Cena, who wrestled the main event match in two consecutive WrestleMania events, could reunite once more in the Fast & Furious universe, and in a new interview the latter admitted that he’s ready and willing.

“Well, I am definitely not high in the decision-making ladder in that process, so I’m a dreamer just like you. I would say that the things that I know are it was very captivating entertainment for over two years in WWE programming and usually what’s entertaining is entertaining. I’d like to see it. Well, like I said, I’m pretty low on the decision-making ladder in that.”

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ironically, the two threw some barbs in each other’s direction during their WWE rivalry, with Cena blasting The Rock for turning his back on the company in favor of chasing his Hollywood dream. Now that he’s in exactly the same boat and they’re both part of the same franchise, it would make sense to leverage their history to inform any potential interactions between Jakob Toretto and Hobbs in the future, should the stars align to put them in a Fast & Furious project together.