John Cena Reportedly Returning To Fast & Furious For Cipher Spinoff

Charlize Theron is one of the best actresses in the business and a badass action star, but her contributions to the Fast & Furious franchise so far have been minimal. Based on her first two outings at Cipher, it feels like a very strange decision to hire someone with such an extensive list of credentials and reduce them to either standing or sitting in the one place to deliver dry and vaguely threatening exposition.

However, that could all be set to change after it was revealed that Vin Diesel had tasked The Fast Saga writer’s room to try and crack a spinoff for the Academy Award winner’s Cipher. The tenth and eleventh movies in the main drag might draw Dominic Toretto’s arc to a close, but there’s zero chance of Universal calling it quits on the fifth most lucrative series in the history of cinema.

Admittedly, most of us were expecting Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty to be the first female Fast alumni to get their own solo outing, and that project has been in development for at least a couple of years now, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Han would be back for F9 long before it was confirmed – that the planned Cipher story will reportedly include John Cena’s Jakob Toretto.

Based on how Fast & Furious 9 ended, it looks as though Cipher is going to be positioned as the end-of-game boss for Dom and the crew to defeat, so the standalone adventure focusing on Theron could end up as a prequel of sorts, detailing how she ended up in the same orbit as the long lost third Toretto sibling. It’s about time The Old Guard star was given something substantial to do, and it’s not as if she hasn’t proven her chops in a string of fantastic actioners already.