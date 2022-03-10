John Cena voices excitement for ‘Coyote vs. ACME’ role

John Cena has taken to Twitter to express excitement for his upcoming role in the James Gunn produced film Coyote vs. Acme. The wrestler turned actor will be starring in the animation hybrid alongside recently announced cast members Will Forte of SNL fame and Lana Condor from Netflix’s smash hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

In my excitement I have already purchased a very elaborate, somehow rocket powered, Rube Goldberg type machine that is designed to clean my unspeakables. It looked somewhat reliable and just crazy enough to work. Detailed reports to follow https://t.co/kwnng8vf2W — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 10, 2022

The film is based on the Looney Tunes animation Wile E. Coyote, and the New Yorker humor article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier. Wile E. Coyote is taking ACME to court due to the fact that their devices never seem to work for him, resulting in his injury in almost every case. He teams up with down-on-his-luck billboard lawyer, Forte, to take on the corporation. Cena will play one of the film’s main antagonists in the form of Forte’s intimidating, ex-boss from his old law firm who is the legal representation for Acme in the trial.

The pairing of Gunn and Cena came just days after the end of their extreme success with Peacemaker and fans are delighted to hear that the duo will be teaming up once again. Cena has certainly proven he has comedy chops since moving to the realm of acting with comedic films such as Trainwreck, Blockers, and the darkly comical The Suicide Squad under his belt.

It seems our screens are dominated nowadays with pro-wrestlers turned actors with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in almost every comedic action film going, Dave Bautista being cast in Dune and its sequel alongside his recurring MCU character, Drax, and Cena gradually building his own ever more impressive roster of films. This isn’t new at all as pro-wrestlers have an element of acting in their wrestling matches, so it comes as no surprise when they pivot into the film industry.

Fans will have to wait to see Cena go up against the iconic Looney Tunes character though as Coyote vs. Acme is set to be released on July 21, 2023.