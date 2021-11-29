John Cena’s obligatory family comedy is racing up the streaming charts

If you’re a large and muscular actor with a background in the action genre, then it’s an obligation to star in at least one family-friendly comedy at some stage. Why? Nobody knows, but it’s hard to think of a single musclebound actor with designs on the A-list that hasn’t done it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger arguably fared the best given that Kindergarten Cop and Jingle all the Way are enduring favorites, but Dwayne Johnson’s Tooth Fairy is viewed as the nadir of his filmography, Vin Diesel’s The Pacifier was lightweight fluff, and Dave Bautista inevitably joined the ranks last year with the middling My Spy.

Given that he’s landed major roles in the DCEU as Peacemaker and the Fast & Furious franchise as Jakob Toretto, John Cena is set to follow a very similar path to those aforementioned behemoths. Luckily for him, he’s already got the PG whimsy out of the way, but you’d be forgiven for forgetting Playing with Fire even existed.

A 24% Rotten Tomatoes score and a box office haul of under $70 million aren’t great returns, but that hasn’t stopped the inoffensive slab of banal entertainment from rocketing up the Netflix most-watched list as per FlixPatrol, where it’s jumped a massive 53 places since yesterday.