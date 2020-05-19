John Krasinski Reportedly In Talks For Fantastic Four Role

We’ve known for over a year that the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are coming to the MCU, but we still have no idea when or how. This isn’t a huge surprise, either, as with so many new characters coming in Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Eternals, it’s probably a smart move for Marvel Studios not to play all their cards at once. But though we haven’t had any official announcements, it’s certain that the MCU’s Fantastic Four and X-Men are indeed being worked on behind the scenes.

In fact, insider Roger Wardell might have given us a glimpse behind the curtain with a recent tweet. Seen down below, he’s claiming that the MCU’s versions of these characters will be largely based on the Earth-1610 incarnations (better known as the Ultimate Universe) and that John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito are in talks for lead roles.

If that’s the case, it seems only logical that Krasinski is up for the part of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, as has now been rumored for months. The actor was once very close to becoming the MCU’s Captain America, though chose not to take the role after realizing the physical requirements of playing a supersoldier. Fortunately for him, Mr. Fantastic, while definitely in good shape, certainly isn’t the ideal of cut muscle that Chris Evans had to maintain for a decade.

MCU's Fantastic Four and X-Men will be primarily based on their Earth-1610 counterparts. John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito in talks to portray the leading roles. Ultimatum WILL NOT be adapted to the MCU. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito may be playing either Magneto or Charles Xavier. We’ve repeatedly heard that Marvel Studios intends to rework these characters as African-Americans. This makes sense, too, as keeping Magneto’s comic book origin as a Holocaust survivor in the films would mean the character would be in his 80s at minimum.

With Marvel Studios productions beginning to use very small pieces of the Fox IP here and there, let’s hope the upcoming films feature some post-credit scenes that drop hints as to where the Fantastic Four have been, and why the MCU isn’t full of mutants.