‘John Wick 4’ post-credits scene, explained

Warning: This article includes spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally here and this almost three-hour-long goliath has plenty for fans to sink their teeth into, including a post-credits scene.

While the film’s regular runtime has plenty of compelling story to sink your teeth into and it actually wraps itself up quite nicely, like most movies nowadays, a post-credits scene has been added for the first time in John Wick history, and you’ll definitely want to stay for this one.

If you’re wanting to save some time and simply read what happens, or trying to digest what was seen, then here is all you need to know about that final scene after John Wick 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 post-credits scene, explained

Image via Lionsgate

The post-credits scene in John Wick: Chapter 4 doesn’t feature Wick himself, so have no fear, there is no Superman, Dawn of Justice-style antics going on here. Instead, this small scene looks to address one of the biggest loose ends left during the film’s main runtime.

Starting the post-credits scene, we see Caine watching embracing his daughter now that the pair are free from the Table. This scene appears to take place a short time after Wick and Caine’s final showdown at Sacré-Cœur.

While the Table isn’t after him, for this retired assassin, things still aren’t all in the clear as the scene shows his pursuer Akira wielding a hidden weapon and pacing toward Caine to get revenge for her father’s murder.

Earlier in the film, Caine regrettably had to kill Akira’s father Shimazu Koji, the manager of Osaka’s Continental Hotel, as he had been aiding Wick. Dying in his daughter’s arms, once Koji was killed Akira vowed to take out Caine herself if Wick was not able to do so.

Unfortunately, this scene does not completely tie off this loose end as it concludes before we see the two come together. Thankfully for fans of the franchise, this means we’ll probably see Akria or Caine back to address this moment in a future project.