‘John Wick 4’ reactions suggest it could be the greatest action film ever

Fans of the action series starring Keanu Reeves may have had reservations as to just how many times John Wick can capture lightning in a bottle.

If early reviews coming out of the John Wick: Chapter 4’s London premiere are anything to go by, it looks like Baba Yaga may have some fight in him yet – with some critical reactions going so far as to call it one of the greatest action films ever.

One of the greatest action movies ever made, #JohnWick4 tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces, hard to fathom it’s all contained within one film, Bill Skarsgård slays, a hellaciously thrilling franchise finish (?) 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/2jDwXle21J — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber (@ErickWeber) March 6, 2023

Concerns about the staggering runtime of the hotly anticipated fourth entry in the John Wick series also appear to have been put to rest, with one early review suggesting the whole (nearly) three hours of the film are well-spent.

I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023

One critic is strongly suggesting viewing John Wick’s fourth adventure in IMAX, and make a bold tease about the body count in the upcoming being higher than the previous three films combined. We can only imagine the carnage that we’re in for, alongside a generous helping of ‘car-fu’.

I watched #JohnWick4 in IMAX and I highly recommend you do the same!! The body count is more than the previous three installments combined. Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, once again does not hold back and is a force to be reckoned with. This film takes you around the world and… https://t.co/ZxJtjA1wT7 pic.twitter.com/hX0biejjY1 — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) March 7, 2023

There’s no questioning the fact that there is considerable hype building up for John Wick’s latest big screen adventure after an excruciatingly long (nearly four year) wait since the last entry in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. If its box office projections are anything to go by, it’s going to be an absolute hit.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will punch, kick, shoot, drift and gallop its way into theaters on March 24, 2023. While you stew in anticipation, perhaps you’d be interested in the real-life tale of one of the film’s stars taking a loan from Triads when their career slumped.