‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is going to drop a lot of bodies during its butt-numbing runtime

We as audiences have come to expect certain things from the media we consume; we expect romantic comedies to play it safe for better or worse, we expect A24 and the Cronenberg family to do the exact opposite of that, and we expect all future Scooby-Doo content to hopefully undo the heinous damage that Velma has done, however toilsome of a task that may be.

From action thrillers, one thing we don’t usually expect is spending too much time in the theater. You can only stuff a movie with so many explosions, martial arts, and one-liners, and that’s mostly what audiences come to see from the genre; just unadulterated, blood-soaked fun.

However, John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially promised to shake things up in that department. Per Collider, the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise boasts a runtime of two hours and 49 minutes (169 minutes), making it the longest film in the series to date. The first, second, and third films, meanwhile, each run for 101 minutes, 122 minutes, and 131 minutes, respectively.

It seems Reeves and co. have slowly been exercising our attention spans with every passing film, and with nearly three hours for the titular hitman to play around in, we imagine Chapter 4 will be breaking a second franchise record in its body count.

The film will chronicle the plight of the eponymous assassin as he attempts to collapse the High Table crime council, all while facing off against a world that wants him dead, where trust is scarce and enemies are abundant.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release to theaters on March 24.